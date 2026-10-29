A resident of Stara Zagora won a jackpot of 1.55 million euros

A participant from Stara Zagora won a total of 1,555,062 euros from the game “Toto 2 – 6 out of 42“ in draw No. 85. Thus, the city has its first toto millionaire, and the winner becomes the 154th millionaire from the totalizer games and the fourth for Bulgaria since the beginning of 2026.

The main jackpot is worth 1,552,121 euros. The rest of the amount comes from additional hits on the slip, announced the State Enterprise “Bulgarian Sports Totalizer“.

The slip brought eight more winnings

The bet was made with a subscription for two draws and a shortened entry system No. 124 with nine numbers, known among the participants as the “Czech system“. The drawn combination is 2, 3, 7, 11, 23 and 41.

In addition to the big six, the participant also guessed two fives, two fours and four threes. These winnings have added nearly 3,000 euros to the jackpot and have formed the final amount of 1,555,062 euros.

“We wish the new millionaire to use his winnings responsibly and with pleasure to turn his great luck into new opportunities and dreams come true“, said the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer.

To receive the money, the winner must personally visit the headquarters of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizer in Sofia, at 28 “Hajdushko Izvorche“ Street, with an entrance from “Slavia“ Street. Winnings from the state lottery are not subject to taxation.

The record in the game remains for Ruse

The win from Stara Zagora is the second largest jackpot in the history of “Toto 2 – 6 out of 42“. The record continues to belong to a participant from Ruse, who won the jackpot in draw No. 22 on March 16, 2025.

In the next draw No. 86 on November 1, the jackpot in “Toto 2 – 6 out of 42“ starts to accumulate again and is expected to reach 270,000 euros. In “Toto 2 – 6 out of 49“ the estimated amount is 5,830,000 euros, and the maximum win in “Toto 2 – Zodiac“ is up to 1,500,000 euros.

Sources: dunavmost.com, 24plovdiv.bg