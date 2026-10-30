Business warns of risk of tax experiments

Bulgarian business insists on predictable tax and social security policy, macroeconomic stability and more active attraction of foreign investments. Employers' organizations oppose the proposal for a one-time tax on excess profits, which they believe could weaken the competitiveness of enterprises.

This was stated by Boryana Abadzhieva, Head of the “Economic Analysis and Policy“ Department at the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), in the “Business Start“ program on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

Despite the proposed possibility of transferring 30% of the tax on investments, employers remain against the measure. According to Abadjieva, it represents a non-market mechanism in which funds from operating enterprises are used to cover budget deficits, instead of seeking long-term solutions to structural problems.

Amidst the discussions on the state budget for 2027, employer organizations held meetings with the main presidential candidate pairs, to whom they presented their priorities in the fields of economy, energy and education.

“National priorities are related to a predictable business environment, tax and social security stability, as well as Bulgaria's entry into the OECD and best practices for managing business processes“, Abadjieva pointed out.

After Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone and Schengen, business expects the future head of state to support the country's international presentation, the work of trade attaches and the attraction of investors in high-added value industries. value.

The employers' demands come against the backdrop of worsening assessments of the economic environment. According to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute, the overall business climate indicator in October decreased by 2.1 points compared to September - from 15.3% to 13.2%.

The most serious decrease was in the services sector - by 6.9 points, while in industry the decline reached 2.8 points. The main difficulties facing enterprises remain economic uncertainty, labor shortages and high production costs.

For its part, the Ministry of Economy announced that it is working to reduce administrative obstacles and accelerate investment processes. During a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund in late September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev identified a predictable business environment and technological modernization as key priorities.

According to the BCCI, sustainable economic development requires a consistent policy that encourages investment and innovation without creating additional uncertainty for businesses.