Turkey is building a new rail route between Asia and Europe

Turkey is accelerating the construction of a new rail corridor between Asia and Europe, which should become a strategic alternative to traditional trade routes affected by military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The country is investing in transport infrastructure that will allow a significant increase in freight traffic between China, Central Asia and European markets.

One of the key projects is the new rail link across the Bosphorus, whose value is estimated at approximately $8.3 billion. It will pass through the “Yavuz Sultan Selim“ in Istanbul and will provide an additional route for freight and passenger trains between the two continents.

According to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the new line will be about 127 kilometers long and will connect Çayırova in the Asian part of Istanbul with Çatalca in the European part. The railway infrastructure will be double-track, electrified and equipped with modern traffic management systems.

The project will significantly reduce the time for freight transport between the two points - from approximately 13 hours to 3.6 hours.

Capacity will increase from 3 million to 50 million tons

Currently, rail transport across the Bosphorus is mainly limited to the “Marmaray“ tunnel, which is used primarily for passenger transport. Freight trains can only pass through it during certain hours of the night, which limits the annual capacity to about 3 million tons.

With the construction of the new line, this capacity is expected to reach 50 million tons per year.

The investment is financed by an international consortium with the participation of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the AIIB, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other financial institutions.

The AIIB has approved financing of up to $1.5 billion, and the OPEC Fund for International Development announced a loan of $250 million as part of a wider financial package.

The New Silk Road bypasses Russia and Iran

The railway investment is part of Ankara's broader strategy to develop the so-called Middle Corridor – transport route that connects China with Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Interest in this route has grown since the start of the war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions against Russia, which have complicated the use of traditional northern land routes.

An additional incentive for its development is the conflicts in the Middle East and the risks to maritime trade through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to data cited by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian Corridor increased by 62% in 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons.

However, its development continues to be hampered by insufficient port capacity, differences between railway systems and complex customs procedures.

Bulgaria is also part of the transport strategy

The expansion of the railway infrastructure in Turkey is also of direct importance for Bulgaria, which is one of the main entry points for cargo from Asia to the European Union.

In August 2026, the transport ministers of Bulgaria and Turkey discussed the possibilities of building a second railway connection between the two countries and doubling sections of the Plovdiv-Svilengrad-Turkish border line.

The talks were aimed at increasing the throughput capacity of the railway infrastructure against the background of the expected growth in international freight transport.

The development of these connections can strengthen Bulgaria's role as a transit country on the route between Asia and Central Europe.

Turkey wants to become a logistics hub on three continents

In addition to the Middle Corridor, Ankara is also developing the “Development Road“ project, which envisages the construction of a railway and road infrastructure between the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Turkey.

The idea is to create an alternative transport link between Asian production centers and European markets, reducing dependence on traditional sea routes.

The new railway line through Istanbul will serve three main international directions - the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, the route through Iraq and the transport link between Turkey and the European Union.

For Ankara, the investments have not only economic but also geopolitical significance. Expanding railway connections can increase the country's influence on international supply chains and attract additional investments in logistics, production and transport services.

The implementation of these plans, however, will depend on the development of infrastructure in neighboring countries, the coordination of customs procedures, and the stability of regional transport routes.