Montreal is the safest city for tourists in 2027

Montreal has been named the safest city for tourists in 2027 in a ranking by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. The Canadian city received 82.18 points, rising from 16th place in the previous edition. Zurich came second with 81.03 points, while Amsterdam ranked third with 80.81 points.

The ranking was compiled following an initial selection of 38 popular destinations in the United States and abroad. More than 1,500 people took part in the survey, rating cities they had personally visited. The data was compared with safety indexes from Numbeo and The Economist, as well as ratings from GeoSure Global.

The study’s authors уточняват, че резултатите отразяват условията към август 2026 г. Това означава, че класацията не е оценка на случващото се във всеки от градовете към момента на публикуването ѝ.

Montreal leads, but traffic remains a problem

Low crime rates are among the reasons Montreal took first place. Despite the high rating, tourists have been warned to allow extra time for getting around the city.

“Crossing the bridges into the city can be a real challenge,” Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection noted.

The report also notes that ongoing roadworks can significantly complicate travel. This is the specific practical difficulty identified for the otherwise highest-rated city.

Europe dominates among the safest destinations

Nine European cities made the top 15. Zurich climbed one position from the previous ranking. The Swiss city was recognized for its safe public transport and comparatively lower popularity among tourists, linked to its high prices and more conservative atmosphere.

Amsterdam moved up from fourth to third place. Reykjavik ranked fifth with 78.90 points, after topping the list in 2026. The top 15 also includes Oslo in sixth place, Venice in eighth, Dublin in 11th, Copenhagen in 12th, Barcelona in 13th and Paris in 15th place.

The full ranking for 2027

Montreal, Canada

Zurich, Switzerland

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Tokyo, Japan

Reykjavik, Iceland

Oslo, Norway

Singapore

Venice, Italy

Sydney, Australia

Honolulu, United States

Dublin, Ireland

Copenhagen, Denmark

Barcelona, Spain

San Francisco, United States

Paris, France

The ranking measures perceptions and indicators used by the organizers and does not represent a universal guarantee of safety for every trip. Conditions in individual cities may change depending on the season, the specific neighborhood and the current situation.