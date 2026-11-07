Bulgaria earmarks €49 million for an artificial intelligence factory

Bulgaria plans to allocate €49 million to an artificial intelligence factory in 2027. The funds are included in the draft budget and are intended to continue the European BRAIN++ / Discoverer++ project.

The project is expected to provide computing resources, expert assistance and training for companies, scientists and public institutions that develop or use artificial intelligence technologies. The Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation says the support will also be directed at teams creating their own solutions and models.

More funding for science and technical education

“The project will provide computing resources, expert assistance and training for companies, scientists and public institutions,” the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation said.

The draft budget also provides an additional €62.1 million for science and applied research. Funding for secondary vocational technical education will also increase by €10 million.

An increase in Bulgaria’s contributions to two international partnerships is also planned. Through NATO’s DIANA accelerator, teams developing technologies with civilian and defence applications will be able to test their prototypes in an international network of test centres.

The higher contribution to the European Space Agency is linked to Bulgaria’s planned associate membership. According to the ministry, this should expand opportunities for Bulgarian companies and research teams to participate in space projects.

Digital identity via mobile phone

The budget also provides funding for the implementation and development of the European Digital Identity Wallet. It will enable identity verification, the presentation of electronic credentials and the signing of documents via mobile phone.

In 2027, support will continue for the electronic data exchange systems between administrations, the government cloud and the secure network connecting institutions.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg