Fruit and vegetable prices rise on wholesale markets

Fruit and vegetable prices rose on the commodity exchanges in Bulgaria during the first week of November. The wholesale market price index increased by 1.09% to 2.415 points, compared with 2.389 points a week earlier, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets, cited by the Bulgarian National Radio. The base level of 1.000 points dates back to 2005.

Tomatoes and peppers record the biggest increases

Among vegetables, tomatoes saw the sharpest price increase, rising by 16.68% to EUR 2.35 per kilogram. The price of zucchini increased by 14.34% to EUR 1.26, red peppers by 14.33% to EUR 1.50, and green peppers by 13.85% to EUR 1.20 per kilogram.

Green lettuce rose by 11.94% to EUR 0.75 per kilogram, while cucumbers increased by 10.43% to EUR 1.80. Higher prices were also recorded for potatoes, carrots and mature onions. Potatoes are selling at EUR 0.65 per kilogram, carrots at EUR 0.66, and onions at EUR 0.60.

Cabbage was the only vegetable to become cheaper during the week. Its price fell by 11.86% to EUR 0.55 per kilogram.

Grapes become more expensive, lemons cheaper

Among fruit, the biggest increase was recorded for grapes, whose price rose by 10.35% to EUR 1.45 per kilogram. Apples became 4.28% more expensive, reaching EUR 1.12, while bananas rose by 1.67% to EUR 1.46 per kilogram. Lemons fell in price by 11.57% and are traded at EUR 1.33 per kilogram.

Mixed trends among staple foods

Among dairy products, cow’s cheese rose by 0.17% to EUR 5.88 per kilogram, while Kashkaval cheese type „Vitosha“ increased by 0.02% to EUR 9.15. Yogurt fell by 2.12% to EUR 0.74 per 400-gram tub, while fresh milk rose by 2.16% to EUR 1.23 per litre.

Frozen chicken meat is selling for 1.15% more, at EUR 3.52 per kilogram. For eggs, a 4.04% decrease was recorded for size M, bringing the wholesale price to EUR 0.19 per egg.

Among the main packaged foods, rice fell by 0.73% to EUR 1.63 per kilogram, while lentils decreased by 4.41% to EUR 1.95. Dried beans rose by 0.98% to EUR 2.06, sugar by 2.54% to EUR 0.97, and cooking oil by 2.09% to EUR 1.76 per litre. Type 500 flour fell by 3.27% to EUR 0.65 per kilogram.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg