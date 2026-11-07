China Gives Tesla and General Motors a New Chance

China’s stepped-up measures to improve the safety and quality of electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for international manufacturers such as Tesla and General Motors, which have been losing market share to local competitors in recent years. Beijing’s shift in regulatory policy could turn reliability and long-term operational safety into key competitive advantages, South China Morning Post reports.

Around ten foreign automakers are showcasing their latest technologies at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Alongside innovations in electric mobility, manufacturers are placing increasing emphasis on safety, build quality and vehicle reliability.

This strategy coincides with efforts by Chinese authorities to curb the practice of developing and launching new models too quickly, which took hold amid fierce competition among domestic manufacturers.

In recent years, Chinese companies such as BYD, Geely, Xiaomi and other electric vehicle manufacturers have significantly accelerated their product cycles. Frequent launches of new models, aggressive pricing strategies and the rapid deployment of technologies have helped them boost sales and displace a number of international brands.

Chinese regulators, however, are now imposing increasingly stringent requirements for vehicle safety, quality control and the reliability of new technologies.

In July, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called on automakers to end irrational competition and step up inspections of production processes. Companies were warned to carefully assess the risks involved in introducing new technologies, including driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving.

In August, Chinese authorities launched a year-long campaign to improve quality and safety in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are required to conduct checks on the reliability, durability and safety of vehicles, as well as on their key components and software systems.

Particular attention is being paid to electronic control systems, the possibility of opening doors in an emergency and vehicle behavior in the event of technical failures.

The scale of the regulatory changes became apparent in August, when Tesla and eight Chinese automakers announced measures affecting a total of around 4.3 million vehicles. The reason was concern that, in certain emergency situations, the vehicles’ doors could be difficult to open.

China has also adopted requirements for the gradual phase-out of concealed electronic door handles. The new rules will begin to apply in 2027, while a transition period has been предусмотрен for already approved models.

According to analysts, this change could prove favorable for international automakers, which have traditionally focused on product testing, manufacturing standards and long-term reliability.

Fateh Zhang, founder of Shanghai-based automotive data company CnEVPost, told South China Morning Post that foreign brands are already feeling more confident about presenting their products in the Chinese market, despite often being viewed in recent years as followers of local technology trends.

For Tesla and General Motors, the new regulatory environment represents an opportunity to change the competitive dynamics by directing consumers’ attention toward safety and quality rather than competing solely in the price race.

This does not, however, guarantee a recovery of their market positions. International manufacturers must also adapt their vehicles to the new Chinese standards, while some of the technological solutions subject to stricter oversight are also used in their models.

For the automotive industry as a whole, Beijing’s new policy signals a shift away from competition based primarily on rapid product launches and price cuts toward a model in which safety, reliability and consistent quality carry greater weight.

The change could also affect international supply chains, as manufacturers of components, software and safety systems will have to meet higher technical requirements.

China remains the world’s largest electric vehicle market, and decisions by its regulators are increasingly influencing the technological standards and product strategies of automotive companies on a global scale.