Minimum insurable income thresholds to rise by 6.4%

Minimum insurable income will increase by 6.4% as of 1 January 2027. This is set out in the draft budget of the State Public Insurance, which is due to be discussed by the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute on Monday. The increase is linked to the planned rise in the minimum wage to €660.

Minimum insurable income for the main economic activities and occupational qualification groups will be updated in line with their 2026 levels. For managers, it will range between €996 and €1,375; for specialists, it will be €879; and for machine operators and assemblers, €703.

“The proposed amount represents an increase of €39.80 compared with this year’s €620.20,” Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova said when presenting the parameters of the minimum wage.

Change in social security contributions for civil servants

The draft provides for a change in the distribution of social security contributions between employers and insured persons for civil servants and those employed under the Judiciary Act.

For the “General Sickness and Maternity” and “Unemployment” funds, a 60:40 ratio is proposed. For the “Pensions” fund, for those born before 1960, 11.02% of the contribution will be paid by the employer and 8.78% by the insured person. For those born after 1 January 1960, the respective shares will be 8.22% and 6.58%.

The remuneration of employees in these categories is expected to be adjusted so that the change in the distribution of contributions does not reduce their current income.

Changes to benefits are also planned

The minimum insurable income for self-insured persons is set at €660. The draft budget also stipulates that, as of 1 July, pensions will be updated under the Swiss rule, with an expected increase of between 7% and 8%.

The benefit for childcare during the second year is expected to be €450. This, along with the other parameters, is part of the draft budget and is subject to discussion and approval במסגרת the budget procedure.

Sources: bnrnews.bg