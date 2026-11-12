“Orehite” presents 3 premium products at “Meatmania 2026”

“Tradition in taste. Perfection in every detail” – these are the words welcoming visitors to the “Orehite” stand at “Meatmania 2026”. Bulgaria’s largest food products exhibition runs until November 14 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia.

“Orehite” is participating with its full portfolio of dry-cured meat products. The focus is on a special selection of sliced meat delicacies combining distinctive taste, tradition, quality and a modern premium look – “Golden Reserve Salami”, “Delicatessen Salami” and “Old Man”. “They are created for connoisseurs of good taste – a suitable choice both for special occasions and shared moments, as well as for everyday culinary pleasures,” the “Orehite” team says.

The products come in new modified-atmosphere packaging, which guarantees the preservation of their high quality, while the finely sliced pieces ensure convenience when serving and consuming them at any time.

The certificate from TÜV NORD is an additional guarantee of the quality consumers rely on.

The 33rd edition of “Meatmania” this year features 95 companies presenting Bulgarian meat products, new flavors, modern production equipment and innovative technologies. The event is organized by the Association of Meat Processors in Bulgaria with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and the State Fund “Agriculture”.