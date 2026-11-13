Greek energy giant bypasses Bulgaria and heads to Romania

Greek energy group HELLENiQ ENERGY plans to invest more than EUR 1 billion in Romania by 2030. The programme includes solar and wind farms, as well as battery energy storage systems with a total planned capacity of at least 500 MW and 1,500 MWh. The company aims to build a portfolio of up to 1.3 GW of renewable capacity and storage facilities in the country.

The plans were presented on 9 November in Bucharest at the official launch of HELLENiQ Renewables Romania. Romania is already the group’s second most important market for renewable energy business after Greece.

Operational solar farms and a new wind project

HELLENiQ Renewables already operates four photovoltaic parks in the counties of Teleorman, Giurgiu, Olt and Dolj. Their total installed capacity is 211 MW, and their output is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 155,000 households.

A 96 MW wind farm is under construction in Galați County. It is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027 and to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 150,000 households.

The company is also developing additional wind and solar projects with a total capacity of more than 500 MW, as well as battery systems with a capacity of at least 500 MW. Some of the facilities are operational, while others are under construction or at an advanced stage of preparation.

Batteries are a key part of the investment programme

The planned storage systems will be built both in combination with renewable energy plants and as standalone facilities. According to specialist publication EnergyNomics, the group is also considering adding batteries to photovoltaic parks that are already operational.

The aim is for the facilities to provide greater flexibility to the electricity system and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy capacity. By 2030, HELLENiQ ENERGY plans to have 1 GW of renewable capacity and 500 MW of operational batteries in Romania.

„Romania is a strategic market for HELLENiQ ENERGY and a key part of our long-term growth plans in Southeastern Europe“, said the group’s Chief Executive Officer Andreas Siamisis. According to him, the commitment to invest more than EUR 1 billion reflects the company’s confidence in the country’s potential and its ambition to establish a lasting presence in the local energy market.

Expansion in Romania is part of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s strategy to increase its total installed renewable capacity to more than 2 GW by 2030. The group is developing projects in five countries, including Bulgaria, while its total portfolio of renewable energy projects exceeds 6 GW. HELLENiQ ENERGY’s investments in renewable energy and storage across the various markets are expected to exceed EUR 2 billion by 2030.