Erdoğan calls for more climate financing from developed countries

Developed countries must assume greater responsibility for reducing emissions and providing climate financing. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said this during the COP31 Business Forum in Antalya.

“Developed countries that have exhausted the global carbon budget must assume greater responsibility for emissions reduction and financing,” Erdoğan said.

Call for support for developing countries

The Turkish president stressed that developing countries’ right to development must be protected. He said strong support was needed for communities bearing the heaviest consequences of the climate crisis.

Erdoğan warned that placing national interests above collective action would deepen the problems. “If we act on the understanding that everyone must save themselves, we will open the door to much greater difficulties and far more devastating disasters,” he said.

He called for the mistakes of the past, when economic interests were placed above environmental protection, not to be repeated. “The mistakes made 50 or 100 years ago are now emerging one by one. If we repeat the same mistakes today and sacrifice the environment for the sake of the economy, our children will pay the price,” the Turkish president said.

Turkey continues investment in renewable energy

Erdoğan said that Turkey was pursuing a green growth policy and restructuring sectors ranging from energy and industry to transport, agriculture and construction.

He noted that governments cannot achieve results in the fight against climate change on their own, and called on businesses to assume greater responsibility. Turkey aims to strengthen its industrial competitiveness while simultaneously limiting the effects of the climate crisis.

Ankara will continue to support investments in wind, solar and hydropower. Erdoğan acknowledged that rising energy prices are affecting Turkey, as well as other countries, but said the country would not abandon economic growth, development and investments in public welfare.

Focus on stability and investor confidence

In his speech, Erdoğan also addressed the regional situation. He said that Turkey had reaffirmed its position as an island of stability and security, while the confidence of international investors and institutions continued to grow.

“We are keeping our country away from conflicts and are sincerely working to establish peace and stability in the region,” the Turkish president said.