Trump: It Is Unclear Whether the Woman Linked to Huang Was a Spy

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is still unclear whether the woman linked to former Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang was a spy. He made the comment in a prerecorded interview with American journalist and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Asked whether Huang should have stepped down, Trump replied: “If she was a spy – yes; if she wasn’t – maybe it would have been different.”

According to the president, the question of whether the woman acted as a spy has still not been resolved. The statement coincides with reports that the U.S. intelligence community is continuing to clarify her ties to Chinese authorities, without so far having evidence that definitively confirms espionage activity.

Huang Left Nvidia After the Scandal Escalated

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer and a member of Nvidia’s board on November 12. The decision came after reports of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who had been the head of Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

U.S. security officials suspect that Alice Huang maintained ties with Chinese intelligence services. She has not been found guilty, and the allegations of espionage remain under investigation. Nvidia launched an internal inquiry after information about the relationship between the two emerged.

Earlier, Trump said he had spoken with Huang and that Huang had stated he was unaware of the woman’s alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. The president added that he believed him and that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was examining the case.

Trump Named Tim Cook as a Possible Successor

In the interview, Trump expressed support for Huang despite his withdrawal. “I know him quite well. I’ve always considered him a good person,” the president said. He added that the former Nvidia chief was “going through hell” and that he was most concerned about his wife and family.

Trump meanwhile named former Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook as an “excellent candidate” to head Nvidia. The company has temporarily entrusted its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, with running the business until a permanent successor to Huang is chosen.

Huang is among Nvidia’s founders and had led the company since its establishment in 1993. His departure raises the question of whether the technology giant will maintain its existing strategy at a time when U.S.-China relations and access to advanced chips are subject to increased scrutiny.

Sources: investing.com, washingtonpost.com