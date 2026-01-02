Many families will be left without child benefits

Some families will be left without children in the coming months due to the increased minimum wage and the lack of budget.



The problem is that the threshold for access to benefits is determined by the state budget for each year, always slightly increased so that the increase in the minimum wage does not deprive people of benefits. This year, however, we have a new minimum wage - 620.20 euros, and an old threshold.



So until the adoption of a new budget, family benefits for children will be granted to families for whom the average monthly income per person for the previous 12 months is 388.58 euros, writes "Sega". Since income for the previous 12 months is taken into account, the effect will manifest itself later. The Ministry of Finance planned to increase the threshold for access from the New Year to 415 euros.



The amounts of all family benefits are also old. The amount of child benefits looks like this in euros:



1. for a family with one child - 25.57 euros;



2. for a family with two children - 56.25 euros;



3. for a family with three children - 84.37 euros;



4. for a family with four children - 89.48 euros now, with each additional child in the family increasing the family benefit by 10.23 euros.



For twins, the amount for another year remains 38.35 euros. These amounts were rounded up to 26-90 euros in the draft budget for 2026, but in the absence of such an exchange rate, the official rate of 1.95583 leva per 1 euro should now be applied, with the second decimal place always rounded up in favor of the recipient, as is done with social payments and pensions.



The rule for the payment of wages, benefits, pensions, cash and social benefits states that if the third decimal place is greater than zero when rounding, the second decimal place is increased by one unit.



The aid for students in the first-fourth grade and in the eighth grade is 153.39 euros, with the second tranche of it being paid in the coming months in euros.



Tax benefits for children also remain unchanged. The amount that will be deducted from the annual tax base is:



1. one child - 3067.75 euros;



2. two children - 6135.50 euros;



3. three or more children - 9203.25 euros.



For children with disabilities, 6135.50 euros will be deducted.