The strong wind broke pine trees in the Borovets resort! The BG-ALERT system has also been activated. PHOTOS

The strong stormy wind broke pine trees in the Borovets resort. This was reported by BNT.

Some of them fell on cars parked nearby.

The photos are by Ekaterina Vasileva and are published on the Meteo Bulgaria page on "Facebook".

The BG-ALERT early warning system was also activated at 2:39 p.m. with a warning of hurricane-force winds in Borovets and the surrounding area. "Be careful. Follow the instructions of local authorities and emergency services. In the event of an accident, immediately call 112", the message says. BG-ALERT was activated by the mayor of Samokov Municipality Angel Dzhorgov.

The Municipality announced that as a result of the strong hurricane wind, numerous trees were knocked down in the Borovets area, including in the ski slope area. In order to ensure the safety of visitors and employees, the entire ski area of the resort was closed at 12:30 today.

The emergency unit of the Samokov Municipality is on site and monitoring the situation. At the moment, conditions remain extremely dangerous for work on the slopes due to the continuing strong wind.



After the wind subsides, the Mountain Rescue Service, together with teams from Borosport and the Samokov Municipality, will begin activities to clear and secure the affected areas.

The PSS also organized the safe evacuation of small children and elderly people who were in a catering establishment at the end station of the Sitnyakovo chairlift.



The situation is being monitored continuously, and information about the actions taken and the restoration of normal work in the resort will be provided in a timely manner through official channels.



The Municipality calls on all citizens and guests not to enter the closed areas and to strictly follow the instructions of the competent services.



The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology today announced a yellow code for strong winds in 16 regions of the country. These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia city, Sofia region, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali.



The GDPBZN advises not to stay outdoors because there is a danger of falling objects. If you are at home, close the doors and windows tightly. If you are on the road, stop the car in an open place, away from power lines and trees and wait until the danger passes. If you are in the mountains, take the low places until the danger passes, the advice also says.