Strong winds have diverted 7 flights from Sofia airport

Strong winds in Sofia have so far diverted 7 flights from “Vasil Levski” airport to other destinations. This was reported to TravelNews by the airport's press center. Three departing flights have been cancelled. The EasyJet flight from London to Sofia has landed in Budapest and is returning, the airport said. The “Fly Dubai” has also returned to Dubai, and the Swiss has returned to Zurich. The “Lufthansa” plane from Frankfurt has landed at the Plovdiv airport. Ryanair flight from London to Sofia has been cancelled.

EasyJet and Ryanair flights to London from Sofia, as well as Swiss to Zurich, have been cancelled, the airport's statement also shows.

Passengers can find out about the current status of departures and arrivals on the airport's website, they added to TravelNews. Safety is a top priority for both the airport and the airlines.

Source: Miroslav Ivanov/ travelnews.bg