The situation in Bulgaria: Traffic, repairs and a summary from the Ministry of Interior

Current traffic conditions, fires and mountain conditions as of 6:50 AM on August 19, 2026.

The road situation in Bulgaria is dynamic due to the intense summer traffic and key repairs on the main highways. The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API), the Ministry of Interior, „Border Police“ and the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) presented official data on the condition of the republican roads, border crossings, accidents and conditions for tourism in the mountains for the past 24 hours.

Repairs and measures of the RIA on the „Trakia“ and the “Hemus“ Motorway

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API - www.api.bg) warns drivers about temporary restrictions:

AM „Trakia“: On August 19 from 9:00 to 18:00 in the area of the „Chernata kotka“ complex (0th km) in the direction of Plovdiv, the stands of counting cameras will be replaced. Traffic will be limited in stages in each lane. Between the 13th and 21st km in the direction of Sofia, the emergency lane is limited due to vegetation removal.

On August 19 from 9:00 to 18:00 in the area of the „Chernata kotka“ complex (0th km) in the direction of Plovdiv, the stands of counting cameras will be replaced. Traffic will be limited in stages in each lane. Between the 13th and 21st km in the direction of Sofia, the emergency lane is limited due to vegetation removal. AM „Hemus“: On August 19 from 8:00 to 16:00, work will be carried out in the median strip from 12th to 14th km in the direction of Varna. The overtaking lane will be closed in stages, and traffic will pass through the active lane.

On August 19 from 8:00 to 16:00, work will be carried out in the median strip from 12th to 14th km in the direction of Varna. The overtaking lane will be closed in stages, and traffic will pass through the active lane. City Network (Varna): Outside the highways, Varna Municipality (www.varna24.bg) closes „Petko Staynov“ ul. for asphalting from 8:00 to 18:00 in three stages.

Traffic at the borders and problems with ferries

According to data from the General Directorate of „Border Police“ (GDGP - www.mvr.bg) the traffic is very busy:

Turkey and Serbia: Extremely intense traffic of transit citizens passing through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10); and the checkpoint “Kalotina“ at the entrance and exit for cars.

Extremely intense traffic of transit citizens passing through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10); and the checkpoint “Kalotina“ at the entrance and exit for cars. Romania (Danube Bridge): Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs. Blocked ferries: Due to the critically low level of the Danube River, the ferry connections Oryahovo – Beckett and Svishtov – Zimnich.

Ministry of Interior Summary: Disasters and fires for the day

The national statistics of the Traffic Police and the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ (GDPBZN - www.mvr.bg) report a complicated situation:

Traffic accidents (TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS): Over the past 24 hours, 28 serious accidents have been registered in the country. Incidents are 3 people died , and 31 citizens were injured with varying degrees of injuries. In the territory of Sofia (SDVR) there were 19 minor and 3 serious traffic accidents with three injured.

Over the past 24 hours, Dark statistics: The Ministry of Interior reports that since the beginning of the year, a total of 262 people have died on the roads, which is 30 more than in the same period last year.

Fire safety: Firefighters responded to over 170 reports of accidents. A total of 141 fires in the country. Nearly 80 of them are dry grass and bushes, and one citizen was injured in the fires.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (PSS - www.pss-bg.bg) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports very good conditions for mountain tourism in the morning hours. The weather in the larger massifs (Rila, Pirin, Stara Planina) is clear and suitable for hiking. Temperatures in the higher parts vary between 10 and 16 degrees. Rescuers remind tourists to move along marked trails, wear appropriate shoes and take into account the expected high temperatures in the afternoon.