Prof. Plamen Kirov suggested which of the "house list" will sacrifice itself to become the caretaker prime minister

"The delicate moment is if everyone from the house council on the president's "house list" decides that they refuse to head an caretaker cabinet. Then we could reach a deadlock and wonder what to do. If there is no caretaker government appointed and if everyone on the list refuses to take the post of caretaker prime minister, the president cannot set a date for early parliamentary elections." This was stated by the lecturer of Constitutional Law, Prof. Plamen Kirov, to bTV, quoted by news.bg.

According to him, someone from the house book must sacrifice himself in order to head a caretaker government. Dimitar Glavchev will sacrifice himself in order to take up the cross for the third time to become caretaker Prime Minister, believes Prof. Plamen Kirov.

He explained that it is difficult to make a forecast when the next early vote will be, because the Constitution states that the president must determine the date of the new early parliamentary elections within two months.

"The deadlines under the Constitution and in the Electoral Code for the individual election procedures and rules are set, so by the day of the vote itself", specified Prof. Kirov.

He pointed out that if three consecutive attempts fail to produce a government, then the president must hold consultations again with the parliamentary groups and then, upon the proposal of a candidate for acting Prime Minister, to appoint a government.

According to Prof. Kirov, in the advanced political situation, touching the Electoral Code is a bit dangerous.

Prof. Plamen Kirov asked whether "the president, like a hero on horseback, should go to the early parliamentary elections."