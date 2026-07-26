Yavor Gechev, PB: I hope Yotova will be our presidential candidate

I know Iliyana Yotova and she is an exceptionally good president. She is one of the best candidates. However, my biases towards her do not mean party biases. Even Krum Zarkov from the BSP announced support, but it is appropriate to wait for the party forums. I hope she will be our candidate. Our parliamentary group has a very good opinion of Yotova. This was stated by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Yavor Gechev on the air of "Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA.

Regarding Yotova's criticism of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and the situation with the Coalition of the Willing, he said that there were "misunderstandings regarding communication". "I have participated in similar forums. Petrova could have expressed a special opinion, which would have been described in the minutes, so that there would be no ambiguity. Because of her political inexperience, we are causing scandals out of thin air, in which there is no bread and they do not correspond to the truth. It is not a question of a mistake, but of incorrect communication. The opposition is extremely experienced and is waiting for every mistake to make a political scandal", he said.

According to him, the position of the prime minister and the government is extremely clear. "We defend the interests of Bulgaria. The Bulgarian voice is important everywhere, because they see a strong leader. Iran is not our enemy country. The position of the people who parked these planes at the “Vasil Levski” Airport is strange in Sofia and they didn't have the courage to admit that they did it," Gechev commented.

He emphasized that the base in Bezmer is military. "We have commitments to NATO and the US. Most likely, some of the planes that were at the airport in the capital will also be there. Then the Council of Ministers decided that there would be training. Even if the note was like that, it became clear that there was no training. Now we said that this decision had to be made and the state made it. Radev said that he is responsible for it. We are not lying to Bulgarian citizens - this is a difficult decision, but we have to make it. The national interest has been measured. The US is one of our strongest partners. If we had decided otherwise, would we have won otherwise," he added. Gechev pointed out that the National Security Advisory Council is convened when there is a registered risk to the country's security.

"Nobody expected support for the budget. Nobody is happy with it. It reflects expenses already incurred. There is enough money for design for the National Children's Hospital. This is populism. This budget is like this because someone has spent the money before. Where did it come from", the MP asked rhetorically.

"The state must work with trust in the institutions. Before the victory of "Progressive Bulgaria", citizens did not have such trust. Both Borisov and the people from PP-DB are extremely experienced politicians. They know very well that if this government stops making small mistakes, the society will understand it. Instead of dealing with real reforms, we are dealing with budgets. We hope to implement everything. The next budget will deserve more debate than this one," the MP concluded.