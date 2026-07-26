Dimitar Stoyanov: In the presidential elections, I will vote for Yotova, regardless of who the Progressive Bulgaria Party supports

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that he would personally support Iliyana Yotova in the presidential elections in the fall, although the final decision on who "Progressive Bulgaria" will support is yet to be made by the party's collective bodies.

In the program "Why?" on bTV, Stoyanov indicated that he had worked with Yotova for nine years and described her as an "excellent representative and an excellent politician."

"I categorically state that I would vote for her," the minister said. According to him, even if the party position is different, everyone is entitled to a personal opinion.

The main topic of the conversation was the deployment of American military aircraft at the Bezmer airbase. Stoyanov admitted that the decision was not easy because it raises fears in society, but stressed that Bulgaria is fulfilling its commitments under the agreement with the United States.

The minister criticized the opposition, which, according to him, has escaped the debate in parliament, despite having defended the country's Euro-Atlantic orientation for years. He recalled that the agreement on the joint use of military facilities was signed in 2006 and extended indefinitely in 2016.

Stoyanov acknowledged that the deployment of military aircraft carries security risks, but stressed that the state and allies are taking all necessary measures to limit them.

Is there a danger that Iran will launch a missile at Bulgaria?

Regarding Iran's warning that it will hold countries that support the US accountable, the minister was asked whether a missile attack against Bulgaria was possible.

„Everything is possible, but the first thing is, Bulgaria is under the umbrella of NATO's missile defense, so to speak. And it covers the entire territory of Bulgaria. In addition, there are forces and means deployed in neighboring Turkey. In addition, there are forces and means deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, which have proven their effectiveness. So I am not worried that Iran would launch a missile“, Stoyanov said.

The minister stressed that if Iran did attack Bulgaria, this would mean triggering Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

“I am not worried that Iran would launch a missile. If this happens, we will automatically request consultations and Article 5 will be triggered. I do not expect it and I believe that we have taken adequate measures to prevent it“, Stoyanov said.

According to him, the risk of a terrorist act is also lower, since the planes will be stationed at the heavily guarded “Bezmer“ airbase, and not at the civil airport in Sofia. The minister specified that the American planes have not yet arrived, but this is expected to happen next week.

In the interview, Stoyanov also commented on the topic of the so-called Coalition of Those Who Want to Ukraine. According to him, Bulgaria has never made an official decision to be part of this initiative.

“There is no decision by the Council of Ministers, nor by any other body. Bulgaria should not participate fictitiously in a coalition, but should have a strong voice and express it where it needs to“, the minister said.