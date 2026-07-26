Georgi Kandev: Entering politics will be a new direction in my life. I will decide whether and when to get involved

Politics is a new field and I, as a person who has served the homeland for nearly 30 years, believe that it can be a service to society. But I am still considering all aspects of my future endeavors. Entering politics will be a completely new direction in my life. Politics is a dirty game. I will decide for myself whether and when to get involved, when I am ready. This was said in the studio of the program “In Focus“ on NOVA by the former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev.

According to the former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he left the system after a lack of sufficient support. “I have always been a man of the service, I did not fit into the image of the ordinary police officer. My family suffered from this, I did not pay enough attention to them. Under the new government, I witnessed personnel selection, selection of colleagues based on interests. I could not stand in my office to sign letters. I did not agree with some appointments of deputies of the regional directors of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I worked very well with Demerdzhiev, but I did not have institutional support. I felt undervalued“, explained Kandev. He added that he had waited a month to receive an appointment decree, which he never received, despite some key actions, including the one on the capture of the prosecutor's son.

He is currently devoted to his family, but says that when he is ready to announce his future plans, he will do so publicly. “Mr. Gyurov is an exceptional person, we worked very well with him after he voted his confidence in me as acting prime minister. I had complete freedom of action, I knew what I had to do. The connection turned out very good. The people will say whether Gyurov would be a good candidate for president“, Kandev believes.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs system is clumsy and inert, with very difficult processes. “There are people in it for whom doing nothing is called stability, but there are also those who want reforms. We don't see such people yet. Minister Demerdzhiev feels lonely in the fight against crime and the oligarchy“, he expressed his opinion.

Regarding his acquaintance with Yulian Yankov - “Kartofa“ Georgi Kandev specified that he expected there to be continuous attacks against him and his team. “After the elections, I received calls that Kartofa was making false accusations against me in the prosecutor's office. That's why I filed a report with the State Prosecutor's Office to ask if there was such a thing. This man is known as “Yuli with the car wash“, I did not know his nickname. I know him, I asked for an appointment to wash the car, out of politeness I was interested in his family. Polite correspondence is not a sign of dependence or anything wrong. I have never had any official relations with this person, I reject all accusations. A case for defamation will be opened and this convicted criminal will have to surrender, and the evidence he claims to have of pressure will have to be proven in court. A possible recording with the two of us would be generated with artificial intelligence“, commented Kandev.

The former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that he has proven that the state can work effectively and that is why the attacks against him have begun.

He refused to comment on the presidential candidate battle and the inclusion of certain individuals in it.