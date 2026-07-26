Three killed in horrific crash on Maritsa Motorway

A serious accident on the "Maritsa" motorway took the lives of three people and injured six in the late afternoon of July 26. The situation at the scene remains critical, and traffic in the area is being regulated by the police.

Details of the serious accident on the motorway

The accident was registered in the section between Haskovo and Harmanli, in the immediate vicinity of the village of Polyanovo. According to initial data, two passenger cars carrying Turkish guest workers collided. The families were traveling one behind the other from Western Europe in the direction of Turkey for their summer vacation.

The violent impact sent the vehicles flying off the roadway. Witnesses described the collision as extremely horrific.

Death and injury data

Emergency services confirmed the deaths of three people at the scene – two adults and one child.

A total of six injured people were transported to nearby hospitals:

Four adults with varying degrees of injuries.

Two children, whose condition is being determined by medical teams.

Investigation and traffic organization

The “Traffic Police“ patrols, fire brigade and emergency services were immediately sent to the scene. The investigating authorities are inspecting the scene to determine the exact causes that led to the tragic impact. The leading versions include inappropriate speed, sudden braking or loss of control over one of the cars.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on drivers to drive with increased caution, keep a safe distance and comply with the regulations of the control authorities in the area of the incident.