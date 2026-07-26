PR is for Mayor Vasil Terziev, and the real problems of the city are being swept under the carpet and remain at the expense of the citizens of Sofia. This was stated in the overview program "Metronome" on Radio FOCUS by the chairman of the GERB-SDF group in the Sofia Municipal Council Anton Hekimyan in his assessment of the past political season in the capital.

"The only thing that actually seems like Vasil Terziev will govern is social networks. The mayor's victorious fight against the mafia has led to a dirtier capital. The promises of a working lift on Vitosha remain only in his dreams, and there is not much time left until the end of the mandate,“ Hekimyan pointed out in an interview with Tsonya Sabcheva.

The municipal councilor also gave an example of the lack of new infrastructure for cyclists, although a concession for their rental is being prepared.

"The mayor has not built even one meter of new bike lanes – this is the official answer after my question at the SOS. The city is currently being managed at PR speed and nothing more“, he noted and added that despite this, GERB continues to support key decisions for the city: “GERB, even in opposition, is the only party that votes on the mayor's budgets and the capital program, because we believe that work must continue for the city.“

Regarding the sudden dismissal of the director of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant Nikolay Savov, Hekimyan pointed out that this is an admission of the failure in the management of the garbage plant, which GERB-SDF has been signaling for months.

“Terziev's favorite was thrown into the landfill personally by Terziev, without again telling the whole truth. In fact, the problems became more and more and they grew like an avalanche. I have new drone footage – the plant is buried in garbage, and the waste is buried directly in the landfill, which sharply fills its capacity", he emphasized.

We recall that the director of the Sofia Waste Treatment Plant (SPTO) is Julian Daskalov.

According to Anton Hekimyan, with his actions the mayor of Sofia is artificially creating a crisis situation in order to justify future emergency expenses. "This is already the "Terziev" model - he is trapping citizens. An emergency situation is created and then it is explained how tens, and perhaps hundreds of millions, must be urgently and sharply spent to expand the landfill, instead of completing the work in stages", concluded the chairman of the GERB-SDF group in the SOS.