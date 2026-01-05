The introduction of the euro: Over 1,000 checks have been carried out, violators are under 10%

The introduction of the euro is going smoothly, the chairman of the newly established Euro Coordination Center Vladimir Ivanov said on BNT. According to him, in the first days of the introduction of the new currency, the most violations were noticed in the service sector.

"There are no problems in banks, there are no problems in supermarkets. In general, people enter normally with the new currency. We have also carried out quite a few checks, perhaps over 1,000 since January 1, and the checks also show that the violators are under 10% overall. In general, most people are in tune with the law, there are quite a few negative manifestations, perhaps the service sector is the most problematic, and where they are less public, on a smaller scale.", Ivanov also commented.

According to him, the control system is working at its maximum. "It's about having a fairly good, targeted information flow to citizens. Not to allow panic, not to allow negative phenomena that affect people's psyche, especially. Since the process is going very well from an economic point of view. The environment is very transparent at the moment, Ivanov added.