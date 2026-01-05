A man stopped a car, beat up a passenger and wrecked a car

A 22-year-old man has been detained after an aggression on the road near Kazanlak, the police announced.

On January 3, 2026, an investigation into hooliganism was launched at the Kazanlak Regional Office under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office - Stara Zagora.

The incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on the I-6 road, east of the village of Gabarevo. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man, driving a car, repeatedly hit another car moving in the same direction. The car was driven by a 25-year-old woman, and her 26-year-old husband was in the front seat.

After threats, the man crossed the road and forcibly stopped the family's car. He forced the passenger out of the car and hit him, then damaged the vehicle - a side mirror was broken and damage was caused to the beam of the panoramic window.

A police team arrived at the scene. The perpetrator was detained for up to 24 hours, and the case is still under investigation.