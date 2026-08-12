Andrey Gyurov to Rumen Radev about the murder in Plovdiv: Bulgaria is not a barracks

"This week Bulgaria was shocked by the murder of Georgi Kuzev. A young man whose life was taken in a way that leaves a mark on the entire society. Today, the first words should be for him and his loved ones, not for politics". This was stated by former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov on his social network profile.

In his words, it is difficult to watch how accusations are being made at the highest level at such a moment against the opposition, against school subjects, against monuments.

"As if the answer to a brutal murder is to point out who is guilty, as long as it is someone else. Violence in a young generation is not born of monuments and is not treated with threats. It wants sober, common work in the family, in the school, in the example that we adults set every day. And it wants a state that unites, not one that responds to a tragedy with "your creatures", believes Andrey Gyurov.

"Bulgaria is not a barracks. It is a society that will find the answers. Difficult, but together. Violence begets violence. On days like these, a true leader does not look for someone to blame, but how to unite people," the former prime minister is categorical.

"We owe this to Georgi. And to every family that hugged their children a little tighter this week," he concluded, news.bg specified.