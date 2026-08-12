A ring with an image of the Virgin Oranta was discovered during excavations on Cape Kaliakra

A women's ring from the second half of the 14th century, on which the Virgin Oranta is depicted, is the latest find in the archaeological research of Kaliakra. This was announced to the media by one of the heads of the archaeological research at the site, Dr. Filip Petrunov from the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by BNT.

The ring was discovered on Monday (August 10) and has the characteristic style of women's rings from the second half of the 14th century. What is special about the find is the image on it, which was made by very shallow and simple cutting.

„The iconography itself is extremely recognizable. Her praising position cannot be mistaken“, said Dr. Petrunov.

According to him, the ring depicts the Virgin Mary Oranta, and the characteristic halo has also been made, emphasizing her special status.

Archaeologists are about to carry out laboratory processing and microscopic analysis of the find. At this stage, experts believe that it is a depiction of the Virgin Mary, taking into account the fact that the ring is female.

The new find is part of the rich archaeological material discovered during the studies of the necropolis and the residential district in the inner city of Kaliakra. During the last two archaeological seasons, more than 500 objects have been found, Dr. Petrunov pointed out.

Among the finds from the second half of the 14th century are objects related to the life and lifestyle of the priests who served the temples of Kaliakra, as well as crosses, medallions, parts of a stone icon depicting Jesus Christ Pantocrator and other artifacts.

During the current archaeological season, more than 50 silver coins of various denominations have also been found. Among them are coins of the Wallachian voivode Mircho I, Venetian coins and coins from the time of Tsar Ivan Alexander. They are about to be cleaned and restored in the laboratory of the National History Museum, after which they will be identified.

According to Dr. Filip Petrunov, the new finds confirm the hypothesis of the archaeologists that the studied residential complex was a cinema complex – a kind of dormitory in which both priests and the laity lived in community.

The complex covers an area of over 1,500 square meters and includes more than 35 rooms located on several levels. Archaeologists suggest that between 200 and 250 people lived in this part of medieval Kaliakra alone.

The studies also show traces of a military conflict at the end of the 14th century. The complex was burned down, and in some of the rooms traces of arrows with which the buildings were attacked are preserved.