Over 160 staff positions are being cut in two ministries

The government adopted the organizational regulations of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry and the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, decreed the establishment of the Executive Agency "European Competitiveness Funds" and approved its organizational regulations.

The adopted regulations implement the decisions of the National Assembly on the restructuring of the executive branch, regulating the functions, organization of work and the number of employees of the two ministries and the newly established agency.

The investment promotion policy is transferred to the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry, where it is merged with economic and industrial policy. The Bulgarian Investment Agency and the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises are transferred to the Minister of Economy, Investment and Industry as secondary budget spending units.

Despite the expansion of the functions of the ministry, the number of employees in the administration has been optimized from 417 to 371, which represents a decrease of 46 employees.

The Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation will implement state policy in the field of innovation, digital transformation, e-government and cybersecurity. The establishment of the Executive Agency “European Competitiveness Funds“ will ensure more effective management of funds from European funds and the necessary functional separation between the managing authority and the beneficiary in accordance with European requirements.

The adopted changes have achieved significant optimization of the administration. The total number of employees of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation is reduced by over 120, and the actual reduction in the number of administrative structures under the decree reaches 166. In this way, the government's commitment to a more efficient, more compact and better organized state administration is fulfilled.

The changes are implemented within the approved budgets of the relevant administrations and do not lead to the need for additional funds from the state budget.