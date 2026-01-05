3 minutes. That's how long it took to exchange 222.47 leva for euros at the post office in the village of Dolni Bogrov. This was written on Facebook by the Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov.

Both the banknote counting machine and the coin counting machine worked. There was no problem with the software, nor with printing the exchange receipt. Fast. Without nerves and tension. With a smile.

Exactly as people expect. Euro exchange can be done WITHOUT COMMISSION in 2230 post offices in the country – in settlements, where the post office is often the only place for financial and government services.

A few important things for citizens:

– In all 2230 post offices, up to 1000 leva can be exchanged without prior request.

– In 954 branches, larger amounts can be exchanged – up to 10,000 leva, after prior request.

– Requests over 1000 leva are executed in 3 to 5 business days, with employees clearly stating when.

– Everyone can exchange up to 10,000 leva in total per day – the system monitors it automatically

.– For amounts of 5000 euros and above, a declaration of origin of funds is filled out.– The website of "Bulgarian Posts" has a list of all post offices and their limits. The transition to the euro should not scare or stress you. "Bulgarian Posts" is ready to help anyone who needs to exchange money.