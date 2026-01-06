First briefing of the Euro Coordination Center

The Coordination Center of the Euro Mechanism will give its first briefing after the introduction of the single European currency in our country.

The center was established at the last meeting of the Council of Ministers last year and will be headed by Vladimir Ivanov, the chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

The outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov gave this position to Ivanov, who previously gave regular briefings on the prices of basic goods.

"Mr. Ivanov, from January 1st you will be the person who will communicate with the media representatives, and through them with the Bulgarian public, on all issues, problematic or not, related to the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria," Zhelyazkov stated when he officially charged him with his new responsibilities. obligations.