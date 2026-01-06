Today we celebrate the 178th anniversary of the birth of Hristo Botev. A rally-worship will be held in Kalofer, which is the hometown of the great Bulgarian poet, publicist and revolutionary, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The solemn ceremony will begin with a military ritual in the courtyard of the National Museum "Hristo Botev", in front of the house in which Botev lived with his family for the longest time and called his native home. The first Botev poem will also be performed, dedicated to the woman about whom the poet says: "you are love and faith for me" - "Your Mother".

A procession will then head to the square at the foot of the monument, where the rally-worship will take place. Those attending the ceremony will also climb the stairs to the memorial complex, where the "Garland of Glory" will be laid.

The celebrations in the city began last night. Children recited his poems and wreaths were laid at the poet's memorial plaque, BNT reported.

On Epiphany, the men in Kalofer, dressed in folk costumes, dance a horo in the icy waters of the Tundzha River.

Whoever catches the Epiphany cross passes it to the youngest participant in the ritual. The tradition will be observed this year as well, and people from all over the country come to the Balkan town to witness the men's dance, accompanied by bagpipers and drummers.