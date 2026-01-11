Slavi Trifonov: A lot of a leader, a little bit of an Indian

A lot of a leader, a little bit of an Indian. This is how the chairman of "There is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov described the attitudes of the leaders of the individual political parties for the upcoming early elections.

"I watched "Around the World and at Home" on BNT. First they gave the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev, who stated that the PP-DB will have 121 deputies in the next elections, that is, they will be the first political force.

Then they gave Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" from Pleven, who stated that in the next elections "Vazrazhdane" will be the first political force.

Then they gave Boyko Borisov from Montana, who stated that GERB will be the first political force in the elections," he wrote on social networks.