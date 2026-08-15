Patriarch Daniil leads the liturgy in the Kyustendil temple of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

In Kyustendil, Patriarch Daniil is expected to lead the liturgy in the central temple of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, consecrated 210 years ago.

The 19th edition of the cultural and ritual forum "Panagia - raising the bread" will also take place during the day, writes BNR.

Hundreds are expected to enter the temple for the patriarchal liturgy and receive the blessing of His Holiness, the liturgy begins at 9 a.m.

At the same time, visitors will also be able to see the exhibition "210 years of the temple of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary" – history, faith and spirituality" – photo-documentary exhibition of the State Archives - Kyustendil and the Regional Library "Emanuil Popdimitrov".

Through archival documents, books, photographs and local history research, the exhibition traces the history and spiritual significance of one of the emblematic temples of Kyustendil and the region.

The Patriarch will also bless the breads, pies, and greens, which will be shown by masters of ritual homemade mixtures and products, in the unique cultural forum "Patagia-raising the bread", which aroused great interest, and at its closing, visitors will be able to purchase some of the exhibits.