166 snowplows on standby for winter conditions in the capital

Light rain mixed with snow is falling on the territory of Sofia Municipality, and snow in the higher parts, NOVA reported. 166 snowplows were on standby for work, the Sofia Municipality said.

During the night before Sunday, anti-icing mixtures were applied to streets used by mass public transport in the areas of „Sredets“, „Oborishte“, „Serdika“, „Pancharevo“, „Vitosha“ and Bankya“.

In the remaining areas, critical sections of the street network were treated, as well as bridge structures. In the mountainous areas -„Pancharevo“ and “Vitosha“ were also treated on streets of public importance and intra-neighborhood streets.

The roads in the “Vitosha“ Nature Park“ “ Dragalevtsi – Aleko“ and “ Boyana – Golden Bridges“ were sanded. City transport operates in winter conditions and operates its usual routes.