Four crisis centers in Ruse region are ready to receive stranded travelers

The four crisis centers in Ruse region are ready to receive stranded people on the roads in Northern Bulgaria. Every year, volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross supply the premises with food products and blankets. Rescue teams can also stay there, ready to respond if needed, writes BNT.

The first crisis point of the BRC opened its doors 15 years ago in the village of Bazan. It can accommodate eight people, but more than once it happened to accommodate more stranded travelers from the main road Ruse - Varna.

Vasilena Tsankova, mayor of the village of Bazan: "I like to remember – one of my birthdays I celebrated with nearly 12 people who were stranded on the Ruse - Varna route and were collected with heavy equipment to be sheltered in our village. Its capacity is not that large and they had to be distributed to the homes of the villagers. Many people responded, in addition to providing warm bedding and warm food.

The premises are equipped with everything necessary so that people in need can receive food and spend the night in warmth.

Antoaneta Yabanozova, director of the Bulgarian Red Cross – Ruse: "We have stocked up with basic food products, packaged food, hygiene materials and heating appliances or firewood. We have prepared places for 50-60 people, if God forbid it is necessary."

In terms of capacity, the largest crisis point is in the village of Pirgovo, on the main road Ruse - Sofia.

Antoaneta Yabanozova, director of the Bulgarian Red Cross – Ruse: "It is equipped with all the necessary things for people to stay warm, they can last more than a day. We are ready to respond with hot drinks, snacks, as well as an all-terrain vehicle that can reach the given location if we have a large number of people stranded. "

In addition to Bazan and Pirgovo, there are crisis points for distressed travelers in winter in Slivo Pole and Byala.