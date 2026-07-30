The situation in the country: Roads, traffic and fires

The situation on the roads, mountain ranges and border checkpoints in the country remains dynamic and tense as of 7:00 a.m. Bulgarian time.

The summer season, increased traffic and high temperatures are facing serious challenges for the teams of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API), the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" (GDPBZN) and the Traffic Police.

Ministry of Interior Summary: Fires and accidents in numbers

Over the past 24 hours, the rescue and control authorities on duty have reported a difficult day. Here are the official data from the Ministry of Interior (source: Official Bulletin of the Ministry of Interior at mvr.bg/gdpbzn):

Fires in the country : A total of 142 fires have been extinguished across the country. Of these, 27 have direct material damage (including 10 in residential buildings), and 115 have no material damage (mainly fires in dry grass and waste). 1 citizen was killed in the fires.

: A total of have been extinguished across the country. Of these, 27 have direct material damage (including 10 in residential buildings), and 115 have no material damage (mainly fires in dry grass and waste). 1 citizen was killed in the fires. Road accidents: According to the traffic police and “Traffic police” (source: Bulgarian Telegraph Agency at bta.bg), the republican network records black statistics with 29 serious road traffic accidents (RTAs) for the last 24 hours. Incidents are 4 people died, and 39 were injured.

At night, an incident blocked the active lane at km 31 of the “Trakia“ in the direction of Burgas (source: api.bg). Traffic is temporarily carried out only in the overtaking lane under the regulation of the “Traffic Police“.

Emergency measures and repairs by the RIA

The Road Agency introduces specific reorganizations for today, July 30 (source: RIA Press Center at api.bg):

AM „Trakia“ : Today from 8:00 to 15:00 in the section between 61st and 66th km (Pazardzhik region) in the direction of Sofia, drainage manholes will be cleaned. Traffic in the overtaking lane will be gradually restricted, and traffic will be directed to the active lane.

: Today from 8:00 to 15:00 in the section between 61st and 66th km (Pazardzhik region) in the direction of Sofia, drainage manholes will be cleaned. Traffic in the overtaking lane will be gradually restricted, and traffic will be directed to the active lane. Road I-1 (Blagoevgrad – Kulata) : Between 10:30 and 11:00 today, the organization will change at km 366 in the Blagoevgrad region for the replacement of a toll camera. The crossing will be carried out in two directions in one lane.

: Between 10:30 and 11:00 today, the organization will change at km 366 in the Blagoevgrad region for the replacement of a toll camera. The crossing will be carried out in two directions in one lane. AM „Struma“ : Temporary changes in the organization of traffic on sections in the Kyustendil region for the installation of structures continue.

: Temporary changes in the organization of traffic on sections in the Kyustendil region for the installation of structures continue. Ban on TIRs: The Bulgarian Road Administration reminds that on Friday and Sunday afternoon a restriction on the movement of trucks over 12 tons on the "Trakia" Motorway, the "Struma" Motorway comes into effect and the Kresna Gorge in order to ease traffic.

Intense traffic on the borders

Border checkpoints (BCPs) are operating at maximum capacity (source: General Directorate of "Border Police" at mvr.bg):

Border with the Republic of Turkey : Traffic is extremely busy at the border checkpoint „Kapitan Andreevo“ and the border checkpoint „Lesovo“ at the exit for passenger cars due to the flow of guest workers.

: Traffic is extremely busy at the border checkpoint „Kapitan Andreevo“ and the border checkpoint „Lesovo“ at the exit for passenger cars due to the flow of guest workers. The border with the Republic of Greece : Increased tourist traffic is reported at the checkpoint “Kulata“ and "Makaza" checkpoint.

: Increased tourist traffic is reported at the checkpoint “Kulata“ and "Makaza" checkpoint. The border with Romania: At the checkpoint "Danube bridge - Ruse" and border crossing "Danube Bridge - Vidin" columns of trucks are formed.

Drivers can track the actual load via the interactive map of the National Toll Administration at bgtoll.bg/traffic_passes/.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) informs that the conditions for tourism in the morning hours are good, but the weather in the afternoon hours in the large massifs (Rila, Pirin, Stara Planina) poses a risk of local precipitation and thunderstorms (source: Mountain Rescue Service at pss-bg.bg). Carrying appropriate equipment, charged phones and preliminary research of the routes are mandatory. Due to the high risk of fires, lighting a fire outside of the regulated areas is absolutely prohibited.