BFSA inspects 35 tons of butter and chicken meat

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) and the „Economic Police“ sector to the SDVR are carrying out large-scale checks on 35 tons of chicken meat and butter. The goods were discovered during a joint operation in a cold storage near the Sofia village of Podgumer. All discovered quantities have been placed under full embargo.

Details of the dangerous goods in Podgumer

The inspected products include 19 tons of chicken meat and 16 tons of oil without labels and valid expiration date. The police came across the refrigerated warehouses after receiving an operational signal about the storage of goods of unclear origin.

Chicken meat : Imported from Brazil, with some of the cartons bearing a red label indicating that it was intended for animal feed only. The remaining boxes have had the markings intentionally removed.

: Imported from Brazil, with some of the cartons bearing a red label indicating that it was intended for animal feed only. The remaining boxes have had the markings intentionally removed. Cow butter : Information is being verified that it was produced in Denmark, imported through the Netherlands by a Belgian trader. There are no original documents for his entry into Bulgaria.

: Information is being verified that it was produced in Denmark, imported through the Netherlands by a Belgian trader. There are no original documents for his entry into Bulgaria. Warehouse status: The base was officially registered only for the trade in animal feed. However, suitable food from other companies, prepared for the store chain, was also found in neighboring freezers.

Market implementation and investigation

The “Economic Police“ Department of the State Security Service explicitly emphasized to the media that at this time there is no evidence that the dangerous products have reached the retail network. The owners and managers of the importing company have so far refused to cooperate and have not provided original invoices, certificates or bills of lading. It is expected that later today, representatives of the company will appear at the Regional Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency to provide explanations. The results of the agency's physical and laboratory examinations will determine whether the foods will be destroyed.