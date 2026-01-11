Slavi Trifonov: Resign, Vasile, resign! Sofia, without a doubt, has the most incompetent mayor in its entire history

Disgruntled citizens of Sofia brought their garbage to the city hall. This is such a shame and it is so sad for the people who are forced to live in garbage. For several months, Sofia has been drowning in garbage. It looks like a dump. A dump where people of different ages live. A dump, which is the first sight that those living in the capital see every day. A dump where children play.

And the blame for all this lies with one person - the current mayor, Vasil Terziev. The garbage problem was created by him, deepened by him and continues because of him. We are lucky that it is winter and the temperatures are negative, because otherwise epidemics would have already broken out.

This was published on his Facebook page by the leader of ITN Slavi Trifonov, after it became clear that dissatisfied citizens from Sofia had brought their garbage to the city hall, protesting against the ongoing garbage collection crisis in the city. Here is more from the showman's analysis:

And the reason for all this is the incompetence of one person - Mayor Terziev. In fact, he may adorn himself with this title - mayor, but he neither deserves it nor fills it with content, because he failed in his main task - to take care of this city and the people in it.

We all in Sofia have been living objectively worse since this man took this position. First - he made illegal changes to the central streets of the capital and caused chaos in traffic. Second - he buried the city with mountains of garbage. And third - 2 centimeters of snow fell, he doesn't clean it and when a person walks down the street, he has to wonder whether he is going to the store or to work, or to the hospital.

Sofia, without a doubt, has the most incompetent mayor in its entire history and the explanation is very simple. Vasil Terziev is narcissistic, complacent and self-sufficient. Of course, Vasil Terziev can do one good thing - resign. Resign, Vasile, resign!