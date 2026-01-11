DSB insists on electoral reform and outlines four key priorities

The national leadership of the PP „Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ emphasizes that the upcoming year will be among the most difficult for the country, due to geopolitical, corruption and economic risks. According to the party, overcoming them requires a clear strategy, long-term vision and political courage, informs Dariknews.bg.

The party's key priorities are four:

An economy that invests, not „absorbs“ – focus on modern industry, science and strategic investments, return of human capital and use of the state as an investor in the future.

A secure and prosperous Europe that Bulgaria builds, not catches up with – active participation in European security and defense structures, clear positioning of the country as a co-founder of the common European defense strategy.

A rule of law, not a deep state – long-term reforms in the judiciary and security services, removing public bodies from political dependencies and ensuring independent control.

An administration that serves, not governs – a professional, politically neutral civil service, under democratic control, without backstage networks and independent decisions.

The party also emphasizes the need for fully machine voting and electronic counting of elections as the only guarantee for a fair and transparent electoral process. The national leadership insists on the release of some of the management of the National Security Agency and the regional directors of the Ministry of Interior in order to restore confidence in the elections.

„Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ confirm their readiness to appear in a coalition in the upcoming early elections with „Yes, Bulgaria“ and „We continue the change“ as an alternative to the status quo and with a common aspiration for a strong, secure and prosperous Bulgaria within the framework of a sustainable and strategically independent European Union.