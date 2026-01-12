Deyan Nikolov: Vasil Terziev has no managerial flair, he slept for 2 years

Dissatisfied citizens gathered in protest in front of the Sofia Municipality, demanding the resignation of Mayor Vasil Terziev. The protest is about the overall management of the mayor of Sofia, including the garbage crisis.

"The biggest problem is the lack of foresight"

"I hope that this problem will be solved within a few months, but the point is that it shouldn't have come to this. The mayor has no managerial flair. Once you know that you are entering a municipality where corruption and the garbage mafia - everything you talked about in the election campaign - are there, you cannot sit for 2 years and wait for the contracts to expire, and count on making a mega public procurement a few months before the contracts expire, you will not have complaints, you will not have a problem with monopoly, prices and competition. The biggest problem is the lack of foresight," said the municipal councilor from "Vazrazhdane" Deyan Nikolov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, Mayor Terziev has "overslept" these 2 years.

"I spoke with his administration and the ruling majority 4-5 months after the start of the mandate. The conversation then was about the budget for cleanliness, which was about to be adopted, but the main conversation was what we are doing with the mafia. We are ready to help in the displacement of the mafia in Sofia. There was fear then. That's why they overslept for 2 years, that's why they didn't invest," Nikolov added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Is Mayor Terziev using crisis PR

He admitted that they doubted whether there was "theater" behind the whole problem or "backstage".

"It strikes me that the mayor is betting on crisis PR rather than on a real solution to the problem. We are in a crisis situation, I approve of the temporary measures, but purely morally it does not seem right, because on the first day of the crisis, there were no concessions, and 2 months later it turned out that some concessions would be made, and part of the mafia would be worked with," the municipal councilor emphasized.

The politician asked why Vasil Terziev does not want to invest in "Sofekostroy".

"I have information that they are reserved for "Sofekostroy", because the directors of the companies are elected by the SOS, where it is difficult for him to form a majority. Because of this, he has direct control over the garbage plant and works more with it, trying to solve the problem through it. Even GERB cannot stand against such a change, because their political damage will be very great. Now is the time for Terziev to make a change and put a person he trusts at the head of "Sofekostroy", Deyan Nikolov urged.