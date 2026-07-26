Interior Minister: The Gendarmerie has always been a symbol of the power of the state

Over the years, the Bulgarian Gendarmerie has been reformed, restructured and restored, but it has always been a symbol of the worthy performance of its duties. This was said by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev at a celebration marking the 145th anniversary of the establishment of the Gendarmerie in our country, quoted by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

„Your structure has always been a symbol of the power of the state. A power that is a protection for those who are the subject of encroachments, but is also a fist that falls on those who dare to challenge state institutions and violate the law. To this day, the black uniform symbolizes dignity and honor. Wear it this way! Do not allow you to cross the border, and our border is the Law, we must follow it and uphold it“, Minister Demerdzhiev added. He expressed gratitude to the employees on behalf of the political and professional leadership and declared full support.

Despite the transformations, during these 145 years, one thing remains unchanged for the entire time of our existence – the gendarmerie has never betrayed its mission to serve the citizens and the state, noted the Director of the General Directorate “ Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism“ Chief Commissioner Petar Antiev. We are heirs to a rich tradition, but we are also part of a modern, high-tech and dynamically developing security system, which we are constantly enriching, he added.

Part of the program on today's festive July 26 was the consecration of a new chapel in its courtyard. The service and the first lighting of the fire in the censer was performed personally by the Patriarch of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil, assisted by priests from Sofia. “It is not within the power of one person to stand up and solve a big problem, but when one has God's help by one's side, no matter how insoluble things may seem, everything changes. May you have God's help and the instructions of your patron St. Archangel Michael“, said the patriarch after the consecration of the temple.

The chapel was built entirely with donations from employees of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. It bears the name of the patron of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, St. Archangel Michael. Construction began a year ago after receiving a blessing. The iconography was done by iconographer Georgi Panayotov.

The festive July 26th was also declared an Open Doors Day. Parents and their children visited the yard of the Gendarmerie and saw the officers and their equipment up close. Several demonstrations were made for all of them, presenting the work of the officers of the Gendarmerie and the DSOBT. For the youngest, different corners were set aside, in which there were different activities, according to their age. The older ones could participate in an air gun shooting tournament, and everyone who dared to try received a medal.

The Gendarmerie in Bulgaria was established by Decree of Prince Alexander I Battenberg on July 26, 1881. Over the years, it has been restructured, closed and restored. Today it is part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.