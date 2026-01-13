When will Radev hand over the mandate to PP - DB?

It is yet to be clear when the second exploratory mandate for forming a government will be handed over in the 51st National Assembly. By law, President Rumen Radev must hand it over to the second political force – PP-DB.

Yesterday GERB –SDF received and returned the first exploratory mandate unfulfilled.

The resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov appeared at the presidency, who after returning the folder stated that for GERB-SDF it is very important that the elections be held as soon as possible and proposed that they be held on March 29.

For his part, President Rumen Radev noted that the resigned government must continue to fulfill its obligations in full, because the holding of fair elections also depends on them.

In the event of a failure in the second mandate, according to the Constitution, the head of state must choose which parliamentary force to award the third mandate to. If it also proves unsuccessful, the president appoints a caretaker government. After that, he must also set a date for early elections, to be held within two months.