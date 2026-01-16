Money allocated for new voting machines – none

On Friday, during the blitz control in parliament, the opposition asked what money is allocated for voting machines, and the government replied – there is no money allocated.

„The state has no budget, we have expenditure ceilings for the previous year or 1/12. There are no investment costs allocated there“, said the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.

We recall that a political debate is currently underway on changes to the Electoral Code. One of the ideas is to introduce new scanning devices for the early parliamentary elections.

„There are no funds provided for the purchase of new machines. We warn Bulgarian citizens – "What is being prepared is not the protection of their electoral rights, but a complete sabotage of the electoral process," said Nadezhda Yordanova from PP-DB.