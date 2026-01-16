Vasil Terziev: Currently in Sofia there are 11 accidents of the "Toplofikatsiya"

Currently in Sofia there are 11 accidents of the "Toplofikatsiya". Eleven.

In a large part of "Lyulin", in "Mladost" in the center, in "Slatina", "Iztok" and "Yavorov" hundreds of homes are without reliable heating and hot water in the middle of winter.

This is not an isolated case. This was recalled on "Facebook" the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.

This is the result of years of postponement, temporary solutions and lack of direction. The infrastructure is deteriorating, accidents are becoming more frequent, and debt is growing – today the debt is already over 1 billion euros.

After every crisis in Sofia, the Sofia Municipal Council suddenly shows concern and offers “help“. Now we have a real crisis in “Toplofikatsia“ as well. I hope this time this will turn into solutions.

That is why I am resubmitting the report that was postponed in December. It is the first necessary step – independent technical, financial, legal and regulatory analysis, which will give a clear picture of the state of the company, the necessary investments and the real opportunities before us.

I have repeatedly stated that the long-term solution must protect the interests of the municipality and Sofia residents and find an intersection with the state and investors. For this, facts are needed first, not guesswork, and an honest conversation with the state about debt restructuring.

The goal is simple: to begin a recovery process and professional management of “Toplofikatsiya“, without creating new energy-poor people.

I hope that this time the report will pass the committees, reach the floor and receive support with real votes – because every new postponement means more accidents and more uncertainty for the people.