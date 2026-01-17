Yavor Bojankov: The elections will be a life and death struggle for the status quo

"Bulgaria is going to elections. In this parliament there is neither time nor legitimacy, nor is it right to consider other issues than one - fair elections". PP-DB MP Yavor Bojankov was categorical about this. He told the Bulgarian National Radio:

"Bulgaria has one issue - fair elections. This means 100% machine voting. Their refusal to introduce it should immediately give rise to the corresponding reaction. The immune system of our society is alive. I believe in the Bulgarian people and I believe that these elections will pleasantly surprise us".

According to him, however, the ruling party is now preparing to make the elections even more unfair.

"They are creating a fog around these scanning devices", the MP is categorical and explained that there are neither machines nor any money planned for them. According to him, "the goal of this exercise is to keep the old situation - a mixed vote between paper and a machine, which is actually a printer that issues a paper ballot and which a person then counts by hand". For him, this is the worst system:

"This is the most confused, the most wrong system. This is what GERB wants. However, the role of the BSP is very important, because they introduced the machine vote. The BSP, for some strange reason, then abandoned the machine vote itself. Paper is one of the factors that brought GERB and the MRF back into power. That's why this battle is so important."

Bozhankov also reminded that it was Boyko Borisov and GERB who ordered these machines, which they now claim are problematic.

"Borisov himself described the elections in Pazardzhik as "swine". But elections in Bulgaria, especially in small settlements, are exactly like that - everywhere and massively", he believes.

For him, the remedy is:

"First - for the official cabinet to do its job and protect the election process. Second - mass voting. This time, just voting is not enough, each of us must commit, dedicate personal time to protecting the vote, because they are telling us in plain text that they are voting once again to steal the elections. Then all the mass protests, all the efforts of civil society will not matter, because the future of Bulgaria will ultimately be decided in the elections".

The change in the Constitution in the part of the home register is a mistake, the PP-DB MP admitted. According to him, the good news is that there is still one option - Andrey Gyurov:

"Before President Radev there is one choice for at least a potential prime minister who can ensure fair elections. The elections will obviously be a life and death struggle for that old system of the status quo, which fell after about 150 thousand people came out and decided that it should go".

According to him, the goal of the attack on Gyurov is to remove him as a potential caretaker prime minister and for caretaker power to go into the hands of Borisov and Peevski. Currently, Bulgaria is facing two choices - Andrey Gyurov or cadres dependent on Borisov and Peevski, he outlined the situation and expressed his opinion that the only possible legitimate choice is Gyurov.

In his words, this government has tried unsuccessfully to return Bulgaria to the 1990s, when power groups dominated the country's economy. According to him, the economic processes that are a factor in the fall of the government are undeniable. In his words, what is happening in Sofia with Mayor Vasil Terziev is the most striking manifestation of the underground system that has taken over the economy:

"Vasil Terziev entered into a battle with structures that should not be a factor in the economy at all in a European Bulgaria in 2025, but they were. Vasil Terziev is fighting this battle and deserves 100% support. He decided to side with the people of Sofia. This cannot be an easy battle. This is the battle over how state power will be exercised in Bulgaria.

According to him, the garbage is a manifestation of a systemic problem. "If they had a chance to remove Terziev, as they removed Blago Kotsev in Varna, they would have done so, but they know that there would be a revolution in Sofia. They were scared of the reaction of Sofia residents and decided to erode him by failing him", explained Bojankov and expressed his opinion that GERB and DPS are behind all this.

The PP-DB coalition is fighting to be the leading political force in Bulgaria again, declares Yavor Bojankov.

"We are clearly aware that we do not represent the entire democratic community. We know that there are many disappointed people. /.../ The coalition is well aware that the democratic community is much broader and larger. This is the direction in which we should seek support. Closing inward will not bring us an electoral victory".

"I have never been worried about whether I am ending or continuing", he was also categorical.

In his words, the red line towards "Vazrazhdane" remains:

"I am fully convinced that everyone in the coalition realizes that life has given us a chance that will hardly be repeated. We have received a credit of trust that we deserve. This is a huge responsibility. No one will allow themselves to waste this credit of trust, because we have made serious mistakes before and they definitely affected the election result. This time I don't believe that someone doesn't realize how serious things are and would make such a mistake again".

I see an alternative to the rule of Borisov and Peevski in the democratic community, which is currently represented by the PP-DB coalition, the MP from the coalition is categorical and stated:

"We want to be the first political force and take responsibility for the governance of the state".

This request for 121 MPs is quite high, he admitted, but in this regard he also reflects on the alternatives, which in his opinion are not good:

"President Radev is not something new, because he has already governed several times. Why does Radev not have a single self-critical argument towards his official cabinets - this person authentically does not understand the separation of powers and the Constitution. If someone sees a path for Bulgaria in Radev - I have serious doubts about his foreign policy orientation, what he has done so far and his positions on the war and Ukraine. I do not believe that the "holy trinity of Russian propaganda" - MECH, "Velichy" and "Vazrazhdane" are also an alternative".

Bozhankov believes that Radev will enter the political arena for the next elections. Radev is making a political project, but his close circle is anti-European, he emphasized.

In his words, the despair of the Bulgarian people is due to this tandem Borisov - Peevski. According to him, one of the reasons why Radev seems acceptable is precisely Borisov and Peevski.

At the moment, Bojankov cannot answer whether he will be a candidate for MP in the early elections, but he declared: "I will give my heart and soul to the democratic community and I will help 110%".