Silvi Kirilov: It is unlikely that a national flu epidemic will occur

In January, the current topic is always the flu and viral infections and there are created conditions for this. When a virus appears, it has created all the conditions, especially when it is more easily susceptible, for such situations to occur. This was commented on in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT, the Minister of Health, resigned Assoc. Prof. Dr. Silvi Kirilov.

In his words, we can control them in two ways:

"One way is immunization, which must be undertaken at least 2 months before, and the other way is by observing a certain behavioral regimen and, most importantly, people who think they already have some symptoms must isolate themselves at home."

First Varna declared a flu epidemic, from tomorrow it will be Dobrich, and Burgas and Silistra are approaching the growth of 200 per 10,000 people. Kirilov said that the health authorities monitor these indicators daily and they are detected in several possible ways.

"The peak of the epidemic is expected at the end of this month, but once a virus is in the population, we have no objective opportunities to stop it. What is important in this case is collective immunity, i.e. how many people have immunity to this virus, which is now H3N2 and has already been proven in the National Reference Laboratory. The other option is to reduce social contacts," explained the Minister of Health.

Specialists from the regional health inspectorates maintain daily contact with the Chief State Health Inspector, and if an epidemic is declared, which is related to the restriction of many activities, the order itself is also coordinated by the Chief State Health Inspector.

Silvi Kirilov is categorical that at this point there is no need to declare a flu epidemic in the country:

"First they entered Eastern Bulgaria, then they will obviously spread and it is unlikely that a national epidemic will occur."

According to him, children are most vulnerable to this flu strain, since their immune system does not have the competence that an adult has. However, people over the age of 65 are also at risk from the flu, as their immune systems weaken, and they have other comorbidities, and the possibility of complications from the flu is significantly greater.