Here is who will take over the functions of president if Yotova resigns with Rumen Radev

The date of the elections and who will be the next caretaker prime minister - the answers to these questions are yet to be given by the president after talks with the candidates and repeated consultations with the parliamentary groups.

Up to this point, all politicians do not rule out the possibility that the head of state will enter the political scene for these elections.

According to our Constitution, however, there is a rather interesting question - if Vice President Iliana Yotova resigns along with the head of state, Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan will have to take over the functions of president.

„Until the president has resigned before the Constitutional Court, what can be commented on are hypotheses. If the powers of the president and vice president are terminated early, the speaker of the National Assembly performs the functions of head of state“, commented Natalia Kiselova.

She added that the National Assembly is obliged to schedule elections within two months for president and vice president.

“Our job now is to convince the people who were at the protests, who were in the squares, that we are the ones they should recognize. We are ready at any moment with any elections that anyone can think of. This is not the job of a political force to be ready“, said Ivaylo Mirchev from “Yes, Bulgaria“.