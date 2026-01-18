Boryana Dimitrova: Both the political and electoral picture are worrying

"It is difficult to outline what the political and electoral picture is on the eve of the early parliamentary elections, because it is quite dynamic - both the political and the electoral picture, but still, if I try to summarize in a few strokes, it is first of all worrying and for the first time in many years the anxiety in the world is greater than that of what is happening in Bulgaria". This was commented to the Bulgarian National Radio by Boryana Dimitrova, a sociologist from the “Alpha Research” agency:



"In this sense, the parties and leaders of the upcoming campaign, in the upcoming elections, will be evaluated also by how they will lead Bulgaria through these turbulences. Sharp movements are not sought. Secondly, I would highlight the increased interest in politics among the youngest generations, who until now were among the most passive social groups. An interest that has undoubtedly been catalyzed by the protests, but this interest has yet to be backed up with political knowledge, orientation in the parties, in their programs, ideas, commitments and so on, since at the moment it is more emotional, more at the level of energy, than a lasting interest in politics.



In an interview for the program "Nedelya 150" on the program "Horizont" the sociologist from the agency “Alpha Research” emphasized the role of the tension in the air as to whether Rumen Radev will leave the presidential institution to head his own project or whether this action will be postponed for later:



"All three lines with which I am trying to summarize the current picture are dynamic, developing, and how they will develop literally in the coming days and weeks will largely determine the different contours of both the political and electoral picture regarding the early parliamentary elections".

Boryana Dimitrova pointed out that at this stage, it is not seen that any of the parties will make such a breakthrough that they will reach a majority in a future parliament:

"Rather, there will be a reconfiguration, but with a new parity of configurations".