Four parties enter into an alliance against corruption

Four parties are planning to form a civil-political alliance in order to oppose corruption in the country. These are "Unity", "We Are Coming", "Green Movement", and "Middle European Class". Today they held a national meeting at the "Inter Expo Center" in Sofia.

Four parties are forming a coalition, or rather a civil-political alliance. Our task is to include as much of Bulgarian society, activists and organizations as possible in the process of reclaiming the state, in the fight against corruption and constructive policies, Ivan Hristanov, chairman of "Unity", told BTA.

We are gathering with civil organizations and their representatives because it is high time that the parties were in direct contact and that we were a single anti-corruption bloc, said Maria Capon, chairman of "We Are Coming".

According to Daniela Bozhinova, co-chairman of "Green Movement", they are trying to attract citizens to participate and have a say in a future coalition.

All organizations here have proven over time that we fight against all outrages with actions, said Ivan Ivanov, deputy chairman of "Middle European Class".