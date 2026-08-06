Yes, Bulgaria: This summer Peevski discovered the charm of regular flights

This summer Peevski discovered the charm of regular flights. After the scandals and inspections surrounding private flights, Delyan Peevski seems to have decided to try something almost revolutionary - to travel as a regular passenger. According to photos we have, last night he was on board Turkish Airlines flight TK1030 from Sofia to Istanbul.

This was revealed on "Facebook" from Yes, Bulgaria.

The plane took off from Terminal 2 at 9:26 p.m. and landed at 10:20 p.m. - without a private jet, without a special runway and, at least visibly, without the usual trappings, like a business class passenger and with only one security guard.

There's nothing wrong with that. It's even commendable.

It was time for Peevski to socialize - among unfamiliar passengers, normal seats, cabin luggage and a common queue.

So it was possible without the NSO and private planes. Whether Istanbul is the final stop, or just a transit waiting room to one of the emirates, we don't know.

Dubai is always a possibility. The more important question is another: after the institutions have moved on private flights and the Court of Auditors has initiated proceedings on a signal of a possible discrepancy between declared income and lifestyle, will the NRA move as well?

Because the halo of inviolability does not fall with a single photo from a normal flight. It falls with checks, documents, the origin of funds and real consequences.

Serious institutional action is needed, not just another demonstration of desire.

But still - welcome among the regular passengers, Mr. Peevski. The next stop could be as a regular taxpayer and a politician who has taken responsibility for his corrupt behavior.