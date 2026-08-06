Journalist to Ivan Demerdzhiev: Why did police officer Georgi Popov try to prevent me from filing a complaint at the Bansko Police Station with threats? PHOTOS+VIDEO

When I tried to file a complaint at the Bansko Police Station on 01.08.2026, I was prevented by a person posing as police officer Georgi Popov. He even boasted that he was a criminal police officer with 33 years of experience.

This is clear from the open letter of journalist Boris Anzov to the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdjiev.

He specifies that during the incident, Georgi Popov was wearing dirty flip-flops, a dirty T-shirt and dirty shorts, refused to identify himself and present official documents, and was not carrying any documents.

Georgi Popov himself left the Bansko Police Station after journalist Boris Anzov reported the incident to 112.

Here is the open letter:

To the Minister of Internal Affairs Mr. Ivan Demerdzhiev,

Main Directorate of Internal Security

To all media

I am filing this complaint for crimes committed on 01.08.2026 in connection with a complaint filed by me with the Bansko Regional Office, Entry No. 379400-4107/01.08.2026.

I. OBSTRUCTION BY AN EMPLOYEE OF THE BANSKO Regional Office - Art. 288 of the Criminal Code

When attempting to file a complaint with the Bansko Regional Office on 01.08.2026. I was obstructed by a person posing as a police officer Georgi Popov, according to him, a criminal police officer with 33 years of experience. The person G. Popov was dressed in dirty flip-flops, a dirty T-shirt and dirty shorts, refused to identify himself and present official documents, he was not carrying any documents.

I ask that the records from the official cameras in the Bansko Police Station be requested. Witnesses: the two officers on duty in the Bansko Police Station.

I ask that it be established: 1. Whether he was at the execution and why he is not carrying an official card 2. If he is not at work - what is he doing in the Police Station and on what grounds, he demands documents from me, travel documents, prevents me from filing a complaint. 3. Why did he leave the RU after my 112 signal?

With a request for disciplinary punishment, fine and dismissal.

To show good intentions, the next day I brought to the RU Bansko office a nice short-sleeved shirt in a color close to the official uniform, short blue shorts and brand new flip-flops worth 2.50 euro cents.

The same guy stormed into the RU Bansko reception area while I was writing a complaint, stormed in like a bum with dirty flip-flops, a dirty T-shirt and dirty shorts, without an official ID card. He started to prevent me from writing a complaint, shouting that he would not accept your complaint, write it quickly... without an official ID card. He said he could go as he wanted. He demands documents, asks me if I knew how to do CPR.

I kicked him out of the police station, after I called 112, he ran away.